GTR Airport now providing westbound flight service for travelers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Starting today, May 5, air travelers flying out of Golden Triangle Regional Airport have a new option.

The airport is teaming up with American Airlines to provide westbound service.

For now, there will be one outgoing flight and one incoming flight connecting the Golden Triangle with Dallas.

Area leaders say the new route will benefit not only leisure travel but also economic development.

“I think this is a real need for our county, our area, and the region. To have an Air Force base here, and we have people who are stationed here from all over the country, this allows them better access to be able to get to their place of origin, and other places, so they can see their family members. Makes ease of travel, also with the industry we have. We’re not just regional, of course, we bring in people from all over this country and the world, for that matter, here for our economic development,” said Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors President, Trip Hairston.

The first flight came in from Dallas this afternoon.

For more information on schedules, you can visit the airport’s website at gtra.com.

