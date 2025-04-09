GTR Airport uses money to expand services for passengers

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Regional Airport is bringing big changes for a smaller airport.

With a recent grant of more than a million dollars, the airport is making flying more convenient for travelers.

Golden Triangle Regional Airport is already a busy hub for flyers, but soon there will be more options and more conveniences.

Bigger isn’t always better.

“At a smaller airport it is easy to get through security, it’s easier to park so it just makes it much more convenient to start and end your trip in the Golden Triangle and the Golden Triangle Regional Airport,” Matt Dowell said.

The Golden Triangle Regional Airport continues to look for ways to expand services for its passengers.

And, they’re looking to do it without losing the personal touch.

A 2,000 square foot expansion at the terminal will include escalators and elevators, as well as a jet bridge to make boarding easier and more convenient.

Executive Director Matt Dowell said it is a thrilling time to be working at the airport.

“Really excited to see the expansion, I’ve been here 12 years and a lot has changed,” Dowell said. “The airport has been opened for 50 years so there’s been a lot of development that’s gone on. As the region has grown, the airport has tried to grow with it and so I’m excited to see a continued growth and investment and continue to make the Golden Triangle a convenient place to visit for all of our passengers that are coming and going.”

Beginning on May 5, the GTR airport will add westbound service through American Airlines, allowing flights to Dallas and Fort Worth International Airport.

Dowell said offering the best available services for their passengers is the number one priority at GTRA.

“Continue to have the airport be a hub and also a gateway to our community so it’s convenient for people who want to come visit, for people who are moving in the area that they have convenient connections to global transportation and that’s what the airport serves,” Dowell said. “So whether you are doing a private charter or personal plane, or taking commercial air service, the Golden Triangle has those amenities to support that aviation infrastructure.”

You can visit the Golden Triangle Regional Airport website for more information regarding their upcoming developments.

