GTR construction boom impacts local businesses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -From a multi-billion dollar aluminum mill to new homes and home improvement projects, the Golden Triangle is seeing an increase in construction.

“We get more industrial sites here. We get more people here, which in turn means more housing, which has been great for the community,” said Mark Jones, the manager of Cash and Carry Building Supply.

Jones said he’s seen an increase in sales.

“We’ve been very blessed. We’ve got a lot of faithful customers with us that’s just been doing business with us forever and most definitely, we can tell the increase with everything coming in. The Link has done a great job with bringing people in and it’s just off setting out into the communities to just grow everything, which has just been great,” said Jones.

Robert Benton owns and operates Benton’s Military Hardware and Home Improvement.

Benton said he has high hopes for the future of the Golden Triangle.

“The new aluminum plant is really encouraging to us, because of what it’s going to bring to the whole community. When you’re talking about that massive of manufacturer coming to here. We’re seeing contractors trickle in that’s coming all over from the United States coming to the store,” said Benton.

Benton is also excited about how he can supply the new houses that will be built.

“We can order kitchen cabinets and appliances and flooring and stuff, so that will help us here as far as them contractors coming to build these homes, cause there’s not enough homes for all those people that’s going to be coming when that place (Aluminum Dynamics) gets going,” said Benton.

The increase in home-building is also expected to benefit the real estate market by providing more available inventory.

