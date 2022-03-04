GTR Homeless Coalition address the homeless crisis in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- You might be surprised to know that there are more than 250 homeless people in Lowndes County

Those numbers come from the Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition.

Martha Kirkley, a member of the coalition’s board, addressed the homeless crisis during a speech to the Exchange Club.

Kirkley says there have been reports of people, sometimes families with children, renting and sleeping in the back of storage trucks.

The homeless coalition offers housing to families and provides social services.

Kirkley explains what you can do to help the homeless community.

“We’ll we always need donations,” says Kirkley. “The community can volunteer when we have warming shelters and when we have cooling shelters. Just be aware of a situation and if you see a situation that you think needs to be reported, go to our Facebook page and call our hotline and let us know about it.”

To donate or to contact the GTR Homeless coalition you can call the hotline at (662) 328-8301.