GTR LINK’s plans to be unveiled for upcoming year

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Development LINK leaders will unveil the organization’s plans for the upcoming year.

The public event will be held at the Communiversity Friday morning.

Part of the presentation will include a study on the Golden Triangle Regional Workforce Analysis, which shows the need for certain workers in the area.

The LINK will discuss its development goals and legislative updates.

The big thing is working with partners to ensure a trained workforce is ready for the next big company.

“We are looking for advanced manufacturing people that can do that kind of work. They have to be able to document what we have here, what we can do here; so when new companies come in we can assure them that they can get a qualified workforce when they start,” said GTR LINK CEO Joe Max Huggins.

Friday’s economic development update will be at the Communiversity at 9 AM.