GTR United Way holds annual meeting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The United Way of the Golden Triangle Region held its annual meeting, where they got to share the accomplishments from the previous year.

Executive director Renee Sanders said one of the most exciting aspects of the past year was buying their first ever building

Sanders said this gives them the opportunity to focus on their mission and have a bigger impact on the community.

In addition, the United Way gets the opportunity to announce new members and a new board president.

This year, there are 16 new members.

Sanders said this is important because they have added new counties.

Currently, the organization serves 7 counties – Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Winston, Webster and Choctaw. And the newest addition is Clay County.

“What I want to get from this meeting is I want to educate people who we are, what we do, and why they should support their local United Way. Many people don’t know what we do and what we represent. So today is a day to educate the people in the room so they can go out and share with others,” said Sanders.

“We’re here to help people in their time of need. We’re here to let people know that we care. And as we say at United Way, we do everything united. When you have an opportunity to contribute to United Way, whether individually or on your job, please consider your neighbors in their time of need,” said Past United Way president, Dr. Stan McCrary.

Right now, the organization does not have a member from Choctaw County, and they are looking to add someone from that area.

For more information, go to their website at liveunited.org or call 662-370-1922.

