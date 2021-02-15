GTR warming shelter moves location to accommodate more people

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The GTR Homeless Coalition and Columbus Community Outreach are relocating the warming shelter from the Salvation Army to First Baptist Church in Columbus.

Board members say there weren’t enough electrical outlets to operate space heaters, making it challenging to keep folks in a comfortable area.

- Advertisement -

In the new location, 16 beds are available for those in need and staff will serve hot meals daily.

Food and toiletries donations are encouraged to help provide assistance.

“The GTR Homeless Coalition is a year-round operation. We provide shelter in hot weather and cold weather in hot weather. And we also provide throughout the year for just odd situations that people get in,” said Currie Hanes. “We have beds set up. We have a full kitchen in place to better serve homeless people. ”

You can call the Greater Triangle Homeless Coalition or 911 for travel assistance.