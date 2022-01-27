GTR wrecker service employee shot at while doing job

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting broke out Tuesday night after a wrecker service attempted to take a car from the owner.

“We were not trying to take anything away from anyone at that point we were just leaving and usually if you feel like you’re leaving you’re safe,” said Atlas Towing owner Frank Stumpf.

That was not the case this time for this towing service in Columbus.

Frank Stumpf owns Atlas Recovery and Towing. In his 22 years of business, he’s done dozens of repos, but never imagined having to dodge a bullet while doing his job. But it happened Tuesday night.

“After we pulled out we got to a house or two down the road and I look to my left and there was a hole in my window I could feel the side of my face bleeding so I went ahead and called 911 and went to the emergency room,” said Stumpf.

Wrecker services such as atlas have many things to think about when doing their job but their safety comes first

“We pick up a lot in public places and you know it a lot safer for us to pick something in a public place than at a residence. I’m not going to kill someone for a car and I don’t want them to kill me for a car. I’m doing my job. It’s nothing personal,” said Stumpf.

Stumpf says violent confrontations sometimes happen, but it’s never gone this far.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says if they are called to situations like their goal is to de-escalate the situation.

“So what we could do is to make sure it’s peaceful in this case make sure that no one is pulling a weapon,” said Shelton.

Shelton also says when it comes to repossession there is always a chance that there may be a problem between the owner and the company.

“Americans we love our freedom and when you take something from us that we’re entitled to it’s going to be a fight so it is a dangerous situation and a dangerous job,” said Shelton.

It’s all about understanding what the right thing is and knowing that it’s just business.

Officials say that if you are worried that your car may be repossessed you can call and that company may work with you.