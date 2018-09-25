Guilty Plea in Lamar County Manslaughter

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Lamar County.

Twenty year-old Corey Wayne Dean will spend 20 years after his guilty plea.

You may remember back in March of 2017, Dean along with two others escaped from the Marion County Jail.

Dean was in jail on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, arson and discharging of a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling at the time of his escape.

While running from police, Dean was involved in a crash killing the passenger of another vehicle near Sulligent.