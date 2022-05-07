Gumtree Art Festival is back with added attractions

This year's event also features a wine festival

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – One of the longest-running art festivals is back in North Mississippi, with some added attractions.

Clay Thurston spent most of his day setting up his booth on Broadway, where he will be displaying and selling his wildlife photography. This is his first time at the Gumtree Festival.

“I’ve had several friends who have done it, I talked to them and they said yeah, it will be fun, you’ll enjoy it, and it’s been great so far, except for the wind,” Thurston said.

He is one of more than sixty artists at the festival. This year marks the fiftieth anniversary for the popular festival, and there is a full slate of activities, such as a chalk art contest, music, youth performances, and for the first time, a wine festival.

“We have a wine educator, Melanie Hankins Booth, she has her team of volunteers who are very educated about wine, they will be sharing wine and tastings and pairing it with food,” said festival director, Kit Stafford

The big draw is the artists, selling everything from pottery, paintings, jewelry, and other items.

The Gumtree Festival is not only an opportunity for artists to make some sales, but also it’s a chance for them to get their art in front of new, potential customers.

“They’re huge, not having them, I can tell you for a few years was really difficult, meeting people and making connections, meeting other artists, it’s a great way to connect with other people,” said Morgan Fyfe Powell, of Morgan Fyfe Art.

“We never knew before we moved here, how much people loved pottery in Mississippi, it’s a huge thing down here, compared to the rest of the country, that was a pleasant thing to find out,” said Lisa Weber, of Potters Field Stoneware.

The Gumtree Art and Wine Festival runs through Sunday afternoon. There is also a Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch on Sunday.

For a complete schedule for the Gumtree Art and Wine Festival go to gumtreeartandwinefestival.com