Gun found in student’s backpack at West Point Elementary School

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Parents in our area are being alerted after a gun was found in a student’s backpack.

Today, on August 25, an elementary school student was discovered with a firearm while riding a school bus in West Point.

West Point school officials said the weapon was secured without incident.

The district is working closely with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X