Gun reported stolen in Starkville found in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A gun reported stolen in Starkville is found in Tupelo. Now, a Tupelo man is behind bars.

The investigation began in June when Tupelo police pulled a driver over for a traffic violation.

When they searched the vehicle, officers reportedly found a gun that had been reported stolen out of Starkville.

This week, they arrested Devonte Robinson of Tupelo.

Robinson was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

A municipal Court judge set his bond at $5,000.

