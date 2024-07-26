Gun reported stolen in Starkville found in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A gun reported stolen in Starkville is found in Tupelo. Now, a Tupelo man is behind bars.
The investigation began in June when Tupelo police pulled a driver over for a traffic violation.
When they searched the vehicle, officers reportedly found a gun that had been reported stolen out of Starkville.
This week, they arrested Devonte Robinson of Tupelo.
Robinson was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
A municipal Court judge set his bond at $5,000.