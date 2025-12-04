Gun violence victims remembered with holiday tradition

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Though the Christmas season is known as “the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” grieving families often feel quite the opposite.

To ease the pain of the holidays, one West Point woman honored gun violence victims and the families they left behind with a tradition of hope.

It’s been more than 10 years since Kathy Coggins lost her grandson to gun violence.

“He was shot in the back of his head by someone,” said Coggins.

Her grandson, Nickolas Harold Doss, was just 18 when he was killed on New Year’s Eve 2014 in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Two days later, my mother died, so my family had to deal with a double tragedy during that time. So, it has been quite difficult for us,” said

Coggins said Doss would’ve graduated high school that May.

On Wednesday, she joined other grieving families to honor their loved ones with Christmas ornaments.

Reita Humphries hosted the Annual Christmas Tree Dedication at the Clay County Court Complex.

“The purpose of the tree dedication is to just show the families, the survivors of gun violence, that the community, they’re here for them and just to offer encouragement and support during this holiday season,” said Humphries.

Humphries lost her son to gun violence in June 2021.

“He’s the driving force behind all of this,” said Humphries.

Each year, families can add new ornaments to the tree to honor their relatives.

They also can reuse ones from previous years.

The event started in 2022.

“I’m so thankful for Mrs. Humphries initiating this. It helps with the healing process and helps keep our loved ones’ names visible in the public,” said Coggins.

And while the holidays can feel heavy, Coggins said she keeps the Christmas traditions alive for the children of the family.

Humphries stores the ornaments each year and redecorates.

Families can bring ornaments throughout December.

