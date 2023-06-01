Gunman wanted after shooting near park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to search for a gunman after a shooting near a north-side park.

Officers were called to 8th Avenue and 18th Street North on Wednesday evening, just before eight.

A police spokesperson said a group of people were outside the home and had shouted at a speeding car.

When that vehicle left an SUV pulled up. The driver of the SUV thought those residents were yelling at him.

That’s when the accused gunman got out of the SUV and started shooting.

A home was hit by two bullets. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109.

