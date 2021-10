Guntown man accused of having child pornography

GUNTWON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Guntown man is accused of having child pornography.

Casey Moore is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department says a report was filed several weeks ago about someone downloading and viewing child porn on social media.

Investigators say the case is continuing but believe they have the correct suspect.

Moore’s bond was set at 25 thousand dollars.