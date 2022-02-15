Guntown Police searching for missing man

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WCBI) – Guntown Police are asking for your help to find a man missing since early Sunday Morning.

Joshua D. Weatherford was last seen around 1:15 Sunday morning leaving his home. He has not been seen since.

Weatherford was driving a 4 Door Maroon 2009 Chevy Silverado Pick-up with black rims, black grille, and black front bumper.

If you have seen Joshua Weatherford or have any information on his whereabouts, call Guntown Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, or the Lee County 911 non-emergency number.