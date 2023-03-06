Habitat for Humanity in Starkville builds 73rd house for family

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Habitat for Humanity Collegiate challenge is happening this week in Starkville.

Students from Rockford University are using their spring break to build a home for a family that needs it.

This year’s house is being built-in Kelly Estates which is the new subdivision created by Habitat for Humanity.

The house that you see right now is the 73rd house and Habitat for Humanity is also getting ready to build house number 74 soon.

Students like Dominick Welty and Alex Sahel said they are happy to be here to help and can’t wait to see the finished product.

“I thought it would be a really cool experience to give back to the community,” said Welty.

“I would love to do it again. It’s a great sensation to feel like you are useful and you can help people be happy in their life, ” said Sahel.

The Kelly Estates Subdivision is planned to hold about 30 houses.

