Habitat for Humanity volunteers help build better future for local family

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – Women came together to build walls and a future for a Monroe County woman.

Locals and spring breakers are all picked up a hammer to help.

As construction manager Chris Partin directed volunteers on a Habitat House, Annette Thompson helped another team as the walls go up on what will eventually be her home.

Thompson and her two daughters will live in the Habitat Home. Like all Habitat homeowners, Thompson was required to help build her home and also help on other projects.

It’s called “Sweat Equity” and Thompson was thankful for the opportunity and the volunteers.

“It means a lot to me, a blessing, I appreciate all the people who support me and help me get this job done,” said Thompson.

Her home on Nettleton’s Front Street was built during “International Women Build Week.”

“It’s kind of a big deal to help empower women to show they can do things like this too, it gets a few more women on the job site and we get to show them how to use power tools and nail guns and let them beat and bang around and make some noise,” said Partin.

Mia Patrick was one of the women on this job site. She was part of a group from Michigan State University, spending their spring break to help build a Habitat Home, especially this week.

“It is awesome, I never thought I would be able to put together a roof, with these trusses, made some mistakes in the beginning, but Chris is a great leader and he tells us there’s not a mistake we can’t fix, so we actually went up and fixed my mistakes today, but it’s really empowering, it’s awesome it fell during International Women’s Week,” said Patrick.

The Habitat Home should be finished in about two months.

Habitat homes are not free, all Habitat homeowners get a low or no interest 20-year loan on their homes.