Haley Brooke Sherwood is missing from Yalobusha County

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is missing out of Yalobusha County.
Haley Brooke Sherwood was last seen on December eighteenth of 2020 leaving Tupelo women’s hospital.
She was last seen traveling with Michael Fisher in a white, late-model Lincoln Navigator displaying Tippah county tags.
It is believed that Haley’s last location on December twentieth was in/near Mantachie Mississippi.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Haley, please contact the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 473-2722 or tips@yalobushacounty.net.