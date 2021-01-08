Haley Brooke Sherwood is missing from Yalobusha County

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is missing out of Yalobusha County.

Haley Brooke Sherwood was last seen on December eighteenth of 2020 leaving Tupelo women’s hospital.

- Advertisement -

She was last seen traveling with Michael Fisher in a white, late-model Lincoln Navigator displaying Tippah county tags.

It is believed that Haley’s last location on December twentieth was in/near Mantachie Mississippi.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Haley, please contact the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 473-2722 or tips@yalobushacounty.net.