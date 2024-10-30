Halloween storm chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain and storms are likely for Thursday evening. That means parents need to be prepared for a battle with your little ones over Halloween costumes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will hold strong through the overnight, locking in the warmth and humidity. Temperatures tonight will be mild, in the middle 60s.

HALLOWEEN: Thursday starts off dry but very cloudy. We will stay this way through the morning. By the afternoon, rain showers will start picking up along our western and NW counties. Showers with embedded storm potential will continue through the late afternoon and into the evening.

Parents…here is where the battle begins. Your little ghouls and goblins may not want to cover their costumes with a rain jacket, so consider a clear poncho or umbrella. Also remember storm safety, “When you hear the roar, head indoors.” This may cause another battle, but hopefully you’ll have *some* candy to make up for it!

FRIDAY: Residual moisture along Thursday’s cold front will keep clouds and an extra chance for rain through Friday morning. Rain chance will clear and dry out throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, in the upper 70s.