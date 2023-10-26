Hamilton community gears up to host first Holiday Market

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – One business in Hamilton is looking to make its Christmas open house into a community-wide event.

The community will be hosting its first Hamilton Holiday Market.

Director Emily Kennedy said so far they have 18 vendors but are looking to add more.

Attendees will be able to enjoy activities and different things that come with the holiday season.

There will even be a tree lighting at the end of the night.

“I thought well how wonderful would it be to connect back to the community and it not be something tragic that’s happened? During the tornado, we connected with a lot of people but since then we haven’t really as a community gotten back together. So, I am so excited because we have reached out to other local business owners and we have been able to connect with vendors,” said Kennedy.

The event will be on Saturday, November 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

