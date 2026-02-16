Hamilton man identified as victim in North Carolina double homicide

NORTH CAROLINA – A Hamilton man is identified as one of two victims in a Valentine’s Day homicide in North Carolina.

According to reports, 28-year-old Matthew Wade and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kateryna Tovmash, were tragically shot Saturday night.

The suspect, 25-year-old Caleb Hayden Fosnaugh, was allegedly Kateryna’s ex-boyfriend.

Fosnaugh has been charged with breaking and entering and two counts of murder in connection with the shooting.

Wade graduated from Hamilton in 2015.

His sister tells WCBI that Wade was a former police officer for the city of Aberdeen before working for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.

Wade was currently an active duty army solider who was stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Wade’s girlfriend, Tovmash, was a Ukrainian refugee

There is no word yet on when funeral services will be held.