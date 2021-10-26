Hamilton man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Hamilton man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend.

Gage Adair is charged with murder.

Sheriff Kevin Crook says deputies were called to the 40 thousand block of Center Hill Road about 12:30 this afternoon.

Crook believes Adair lived at the home with the victim, 41-year-old Rhonda Tubb, and his mother.

Coroner Alan Gurley says Tubb died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Investigators found drugs at the home and more charges are possible.

Adair’s bond has not been set in this ongoing investigation.

Gurley says Tubb’s body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.