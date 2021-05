HAMILTON, Ala. (WCBI) – A Hamilton man is dead after a two-vehicle crash.

81 Arthur Web was killed after his car hit a tree. His truck then overturned and hit an unoccupied car in a driveway.

The accident happened a little after 11 p.m. On Tuesday night right outside of Sulligent on Lamar County 35.

This incident is still under investigation.