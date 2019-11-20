Hamilton man sentenced for carjacking

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Hamilton man was sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman at a convenience store.

Michael Cox, 36, will spend five years in prison for stealing a woman’s car, while she was putting air in her tires.

The incident happened last year in November.

The victim was at a Highway 45 convenience store, when cox asked her for a ride. After she refused, investigators said Cox jumped in the driver’s seat and took off, knocking over the victim.

A Columbus police officer spotted the stolen car after the victim called 911.

The woman was not hurt in the carjacking.

Along with prison time, Cox will also have to get drug and alcohol treatment, while behind bars.