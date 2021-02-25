Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department still rebuilding after 2019 tornado

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – In many ways, the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department is still rebuilding.

Now, those volunteers will have a stove and hot water heater.

Today, Atmos Energy and Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley were there to hand over the items.

The fire department building was destroyed in an April 2019 tornado.

Atmos helped the firemen get back on their feet after the devastating storm but knew they need more help.

“And we came out here and they weren’t really quite ready for gas service because they didn’t have any appliances. So, fire departments are very important partners to Atmos Energy. They help us keep our systems safe and the public safe,” said Matthew Davidson, Atmos Energy. “And so, the more we talked about the effort to rebuild the devastation that they went through here.”

“As a volunteer fire department, our money is limited. And so, this means a great deal in a monetary situation. Plus, it helps us all in general,” said Chief Raymond Oliver, Hamilton VFD.

The fire department started rebuilding last August, with the help of donations, insurance, and federal money.