Harassment at Columbus Bus Stop

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police are looking for two men, who they say shouted inappropriate and suspicious comments, to a 15-year-old girl. It happened around 5:00 pm Thursday afternoon, after the teenager got off the bus near 9th avenue and 9th street. Authorities were told two males in a brown Nissan car stopped and started calling out to the girl. When the passenger opened his door, police were told that is when the girl ran to a nearby home.

The suspects are described as white males in their 20’s, with curly hair and wearing muscle-style t-shirts. The interior headliner of the car, was also reported to be falling into the car. Anyone with information is asked to call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

Police also encourage parents to keep an eye on children at bus stops and call 9-1-1 if you see anything suspicious.