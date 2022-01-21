Hard working volunteer named TPSD’s ‘Parent of the Year’

Leigh Monroe was instrumental in building a sensory room at her son's school

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Volunteers are key when it comes to helping a school and its students reach the top. The parent of the year for the Tupelo Public School District is known for her countless hours of volunteer work.

As president of the Thomas Street Elementary PTO, Leigh Monroe spends a lot of time at the school, doing whatever she can to help teachers and staff.

“She’s just a treasure within our building with her commitment and dedication,” said Thomas Street Elementary Principal Candi Moore-Saul.

Monroe was voted Parent of the Year for the school, and this week, she was named Parent of the Year for the district.

“I was shocked, first off, very humbled and honored, there were phenomenal parents nominated and it was an honor to be able to stand next to them, so I was very surprised,” Monroe said.

Monroe is also known for her advocacy for children with autism. Her son, who is in the first grade at the school has autism. Monroe says she is glad to give back to a school that has made such a positive difference in her son’s life.

Leigh Monroe does an awful lot at Thomas Street Elementary. One of her biggest projects is helping create a sensory room. And it’s not just for students with autism, it’s for all students at the school.

“Obviously we have a child with autism, so it is important to take care of those needs within the school, but also to contribute to other children’s needs, whether children are having a bad day or bad week and using it for positive reinforcement where they can come decompress or even be rewarded with it,” she said.

Thomas Street’s Principal says having parents like Leigh Monroe helps the school reach its full potential.

“It’s important we have parents who are committed, passionate and determined to help support and assist and work with us, so we form this foundational bridge where we support each other and the students to make sure they’re the best they can be,” Principal Moore-Saul said.

Leigh has no plans of letting up on her work at the school, her daughter, Ann Tucker will be following in her big brother’s footsteps and attending Thomas Street next year.