Hatley seniors announce post high school plans during Decision Day

Seniors have been preparing for at least two years for life after high school with the help of a career coach

HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – Madison Case decided to go with an internship program, that allows students to work 100 hours with a local business, or non profit. Madison worked with Monroe Strong, the organization formed to help tornado survivors. She answered phones, help survivors with paperwork and other duties.

“It helped me learn how to talk to people and get out of my shell,” Case said.

Monroe Strong Director Lindsay Mitchell says the internship opportunity was a great fit for Madison and the non profit.

“We asked for an extension with Madison, so she went past her one hundred hours with us and she is still serving along with us, we kind of switched her role a little bit,” Mitchell said.

This is Amie Prewett’s second year as a career coach at Hatley. She starts working with juniors, helping each student define goals and interests. Then, she helps them get job shadowing opportunities, visits with local colleges, universities, and internships.

“I’ve got parents starting to reach out to me, and I am hearing a lot of feedback from students from last year, how important it was to have us, former students from the year before, when I wasn’t here, saying can you help me, because we didn’t have that opportunity,” Prewett said.

Ethan Foster is a recruiter for ICC, with deep ties to Monroe County. This is his first time at a Decision Day and he appreciates the partnership with Hatley’s Career Coach.

“She works close with me on a weekly basis, I’ve taken a lot of individual tours with her, at our Belden Center, Health Sciences Center and group tours, she is an advocate for student of the highest degree,” Foster said.

‘Mrs Prewett has been great, I could not ask for a better career coach I was undecided about what to do as a career and Mrs Prewett has helped me find my path, and choose ICC as a certain and journalism as a certain,” said Hatley Senior Karry Linley.

Forty two seniors took part in this year’s Decision Day.

The Career Coaches in Monroe County are provided through the Three Rivers Planning and Development District.

