Hatley Tiger Pride Marching Band, Color Guard achieve rewarding goals

Color Guard achieves superior ratings at three contests, while band gets first superior rating since 1995

HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been a big semester for members of the Hatley Tiger Pride Band and Color Guard. Recently, the band achieved a feat not seen since 1995 at the Monroe County school.

Ethan Dodd doesn’t let a physical disability keep him from contributing to the Hatley Tiger Pride Marching Band.

The practices may be tough, but Dodd looks forward to them.

“I get to hang out with a bunch of really cool people, been a lot of fun, really enjoyed it,” Dodd said.

Dodd, his bandmates, and the Color Guard have had a busy semester. The band performed their field show titled “Agent 54” a secret agent tale set to music. The Hatley Tiger Pride Band attended three competitive events. At two events, one in Corinth, and the other at NEMCC, overall band scores were excellent, but at the final contest in Tupelo, the band attained a superior rating, the first time for Hatley since 1995.

“That caught us all off guard, in a good way,” said Head Band Director Callie Moore.

The color guard was consistent with a superior rating for all three contests.

“It’s honestly like a really big family, we all have each other’s backs and we’re always here for practice, we have to really get to know each other,” said Color Guard Member Allie Burlison.

This was also the first year for Band Director Rebekah Wells and Color Guard Instructor Anna Lee Knight.

“I was so happy for them, I know all the hard hours and they probably didn’t believe me at the beginning of the year, they had to build that trust, and once they saw, that work is paying off, they trust me to further things, like the routine,” Knight said.

“I feel like any teacher’s job is also motivating students to say, this is why we need to do this, why we need to try hard today. And to be able to get it all together and coordinate elements is crucial with what we do also,” Wells said.

“Our main goal was to improve coming off a rough season last year, I wasn’t sure at first how well we were going to do, but I could tell early on we had some kids very excited to learn and push forward to do well in competition,” said Section Leader Jake Butler.

Although marching band competitions are over, the band and color guard will be busy with parades, winter guard, and concerts coming up. All that will help the Tiger Pride Marching Band be ready for next year.

Each member of the Tiger Pride Marching Band will get a celebratory medal at the end of the spring season.

