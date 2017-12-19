Having A Healthy Season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With all the excitement preparing for the holiday season, health care professionals are encouraging families to also prepare for Flu Season.

The Center of Disease control reports that millions of children get sick with the flu each year.

And nearly 26,000 are hospitalized. Physicians suggest frequent hand washing, and dressing warm.

Sudduth Elementary Kindergarten teacher Brittney Rye says the flu is something that can wipe out a good portion of a class if they don’t exercise caution.

“We are seeing multiple children leave during the day or maybe teachers having to leave during the day and then not being able to come back because it’s been confirmed that they have maybe strep or the flu. I currently have five out now that are sick,” says Sudduth Elementary teacher, Brittney Rye.

For more tips on keeping your family safe this season visit wcbi.com.