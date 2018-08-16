Hawk carrying squirrel knocks out power in parts of South Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wondering what was up with the short power outage in Tupelo Thursday afternoon? We promise you, you’ll be shocked.

Tupelo Water & Light posted the above image on their Facebook detailing the ‘one-two punch’ that knocked out power for some in South Tupelo.

A hawk was apparently carrying a squirrel before careening into a substation on South Green Street.

Although the squirrel was likely doomed before the electric collision, it can rest easy knowing its predator didn’t have the last laugh.

The power outage was reported early Thursday afternoon and has since been rectified.