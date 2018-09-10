Hazard Lecture Series features unique Auburn University program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Auburn University is teaming up with some 4-legged detectives to sniff out trouble.

Dr. Jim Floyd of Auburn’s Canine Performance Sciences was guest lecturer Monday night as part of Heritage Academy’s Annual Hazard Lecture Series.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Floyd talked about the university’s program that is science driven and trains dogs as a tool for bio-defense.

“It’s a science program about a creature that everybody loves and that how that creature that everybody loves, is being used in service to mankind and in the nation. It is science, it’s not just a training program,” said Dr. Floyd.

The program usually trains Labrador Retrievers.