Head of MDA speaks at Tupelo Rotary Club

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The head of the Mississippi Development Authority says the Magnolia State’s strong economy and record low unemployment make it attractive to other companies and industries.

Glenn McCullough, Jr. was guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Tupelo Rotary Club.

McCullough highlighted strong points of the state’s economy.

McCullough compared the competitive nature of economic development to football teams in the SEC, and said Mississippi is consistently demonstrating economic development success.

“In economic development, the state of Mississippi competes everyday with Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana and Arkansas. We compete against states like Georgia and South Carolina and according to Deloitte Consulting, per ca-pita, Mississippi ranks in the top six in the United States in economic development wins . Governor Bryant plays hard, he plays to win everyday and Mississippi’s economy is growing,” said McCullough.

McCullough also pointed out that there are 95,000 fewer people receiving food stamps throughout the state since 2016.

He said Governor Bryant will have several economic development announcements statewide this week.