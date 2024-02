Head-on collision kills 6 people in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WCBI) – Six people died after a horrific head-on collision in Kosciusko.

The accident happened Monday afternoon on Highway 12, near the Career Tech Center.

Our news partner, Breezy News, reported that one of the vehicles appeared to be on fire with people trapped inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and EMS were on the scene to treat the injured.

Names of those who died have not been released.

