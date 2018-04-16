Head-on crash kills one in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Weir woman is killed in a Clay County head-on crash this morning.

The accident happened on Waverly Road, near Melton Bottom Road, about 11:30.

Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter says Sandra Lollar, 52, died at the scene.

Investigators believe Lollar’s 2009 Ford Mustang drifted into another lane and collided head-on with a 2018 Ford F-150.

Carter says Lollar was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says the people inside the truck were taken to a local hospital and it appears they will recover.

The crash remains under investigation.