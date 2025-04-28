Health expert explains how covid-19 changed the study of medicine

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)—Five years ago, around this time of year, the COVID-19 pandemic was taking a huge toll on the state of Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Health reported nearly 2,000 cases of the Coronavirus in April of 2020.

The high number of cases affected nurses and doctors, and also changed the study of medicine.

Vice President and Head of Science and Technology at Domatics, Allister Campbell, explains how the virus changed the study of medicine and vaccines.

“Covid changed a lot, and obviously, everyone saw how quickly some of the drugs were turned around at that period,” said Campbell. “That was a real shift in the industry. Developing drugs usually takes decades and billions of dollars. The COVID-19 vaccine discoveries were made possible by changes and how we did research, so we used a lot more data-driven discovery. We had a lot of data about that type of virus beforehand, and so we used that very quickly, and it was shared throughout the industry. It was a lot of collaborative effort throughout the companies. We also had other agencies, and we saw a shift from the regulatory authorities. We were allowed to do things much more quickly than we normally would.”

The CDC reports that about 375,000 people died because of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.

