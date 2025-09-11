Health expert explains how you can fight off those germs

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – “We are seeing an influx of a lot of different conditions,” said Amy Bogue, President of Allegro Family Clinic.

President of Allegro Family Clinic Amy Bogue said her clinic has been seeing a lot of patients with a variety of illnesses, including some that don’t normally show up this early in the year.

“It has varied, but a lot of people have started with sinus, and then it goes from there,” said Bogue.

“It does feel a little bit early,” said Bogue. “But this is kind of about the time that the germs usually get started, and then in October, it really ramps up.”

According to the CDC, Mississippi has experienced recent upticks in whooping cough. Cases involving respiratory viruses like COVID-19 and the flu have also seen increases earlier this year.

” I think the COVID numbers are probably higher because several people are not choosing to test,” said Bogue. “It is a virus, and it masks itself as other things, and you do not know what it is until you get it tested.”

Bogue said the recent Labor Day holiday and the return of sporting events could be factors in the early return.

“Anytime we have a travel weekend, and people are in airports and around large groups,” said Bogue. “And with football season, we are in these large crowds on Friday and Saturday nights, so germs can be carried around.”

Doing things as simple as washing your hands and getting a flu shot could be the difference in keeping you healthy this fall.

“Washing your hands, especially when you are in a crowded situation, or the gas pumps or the grocery store, just use some sanitizer after doing those things,” said Bogue. “Just also be aware of cough and things like that.”

Bogue also recommends taking multi vitamins to stay healthy and fight off those germs.

