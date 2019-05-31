Health fair emphasizes summer safety education for all ages

MONROE, Miss. (WCBI) – A local hospital wants the community it serves to put safety first this summer.

Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen held its first-ever health fair Friday.

- Advertisement -

Vendors shared information on important health topics and provided free screenings.

Organizers said they put extra emphasis on summer safety education for everyone from children to the elderly.

“This is very important for the community to have to understand what risks are out there during the summer months. Children are getting out of school and they are not really aware sometimes of the hazards of the water or bicycle safety or something as simple as cell phones while you are driving. So we are excited to bring this to the community,” said director of nursing Amy Joslyn.

The hospital hopes to make the health fair an annual event.