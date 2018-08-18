Health Fair Plus in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a day of health for area residents.

The Northside Christian Church of West Point was filled with roughly 35 healthcare providers and vendors to provide information and free assistance to improve the quality of life for the area.

The health fair provided free eye exams bone density testing, OBGYN consultations and much more.

Organizers are already making plans for next year’s event.

“We want people to be healthy we want them to be prosperous in every way we think that there are a lot of folks that do helpers not just Northside and we are to frequent them and take it vantage of very low-cost or free healthcare options,” said Pastor Orlando Richmond.

Pastor Richmond says they hope to help improve the quality of people lives.