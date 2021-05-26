Health Fair Showcases Hospice Care And Other Medical Services

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A health fair gave senior citizens an opportunity to see different options available in hospice care and other medical services.

Southern Care Home Hospice hosted the health fair at Tupelo’s Ballard Park. Vendors representing other hospice care companies were on site.

- Advertisement -

There were also groups like Vitalant Blood Services, a company that makes shoes for diabetes patients and other organizations, like long term care facilities.

One of the organizers says it’s important for the public to be informed about options for health services, especially when it comes to hospice care.

“Our goal is to offer compassionate care, we encompass it all, from health perspective, spiritual, emotional, and also taking care of the family and other caregivers,” said Joey Hutcheson, of Southern Care Home Hospice.

Door prizes were also provided by all of the vendors at the health fair.