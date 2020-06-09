Health officials: COVID-19 still poses threat despite restrictions being lifted

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As Mississippians have slowly adapted to the state reopening and what would be the new norm, there was still no cure for the virus.

Health experts said you should continue to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. James Woodard, of Allegro Family Clinic, said the virus still posed a threat.

“We’re all still vulnerable to get this,” said Dr. Woodard. “Unless you have had it and recovered. Or unless you have had a vaccine. Which there isn’t a vaccine available yet.”

With the increase in the number of people in social gatherings, Dr. Woodard said wearing a mask was crucial.

“People are getting out and about and mixing and mingling and that’s where you are going to pick it up,” said Woodard. “You cough or sneeze the droplets are in the air I don’t have a mask on and then I inhale those droplets then I can get the virus.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported at least 134 positive cases, along with four deaths in Clay County.

Something Sheriff Eddie Scott said was still a cause for concern.

“Right now, everybody knows the case number are still going up on a daily basis,” said Sheriff Scott.”Yesterday was one of the highest days that we had so that itself shows that it is a major problem to be dealt with so we have got to continue to use common sense.”

Scott said Clay County would remain under curfew until July 9.

“The curfew has worked fairly well most people understand again there’s a lot of essential travel,” added Sheriff Scott. “If it is essential travel after 10 o’clock that’s not an issue. As far as people going out having a block party, clubs, and this kind of stuff that is a major area where this stuff can be spread. And this has been told to us by the CDC. So our board of supervisors have decided to continue the curfew for July 9,” said Scott.

