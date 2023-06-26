Health professionals warn excessive heat can be dangerous

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Temperatures are soaring across the Southeast right now and it’s leaving those without power from Sunday night’s storms, heated, literally.

Our meteorologists are predicting a week-long heat wave.

The heat this week is set to be extreme, and if you’re not used to it, that can be deadly.

Heath Exhaustion and Heat Stroke are very real dangers.

Emergency Room physician, Lee Richardson, runs down the differences between the two.

“Heat stroke of course is caused by the body overheating. The first sign you see of heat stroke is getting hot then sweating then not sweating. When you’re not sweating, that’s generally gonna be your first sign of the fact that you’re getting too hot or heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion initially precedes heat stroke. Heat stroke is actually a temperature of 104 degrees or higher,” said Richardson.

But there are things you can do before it gets to that point.

Nurse Carlee Roberts of Premier Family Clinic and MedSpa said hydration is the first step to beating the heat.

But remember Water and sports drinks are the better options.

Stay away from caffeine as it can cause you to sweat more.

She also lists symptoms to be aware of when the heat is overbearing.

“There is gonna be a difference in heat exhaustion and heat stress, like heat stroke. The biggest thing is gonna be nausea, vomiting, if you start to notice that you’re not sweating and you have dry skin what feels kind of cool, that’s a big deal. We need to find some shade, get hydrated, and make sure we’re drinking plenty of water,” said Roberts.

Richardson explains what to do if you don’t have air conditioning.

“Box fans certainly work. You’ll sweat and box fans dry the perspirations, also they’ll keep you cool. Late in the evening, early in the morning when it’s cool, open your windows, and doors, and then close the windows and doors during the heat of the day between 12 and 3 in the afternoon. You can take cold showers and baths. You can take cold compresses and put them on the areas where blood vessels come close to the skin like cold compresses on your wrists, cold compresses on your neck cold compresses on your groin and that will also cool you down or keep you cool,” said Richardson.

If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, don’t wait. Call 911 immediately.

