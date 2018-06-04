Healthworks! Hosts ‘Summer Health Academy’

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Middle School students are spending their week learning about the different career fields available in healthcare.

North Mississippi Medical Center is holding its annual “Health Academy” at Healthworks in Tupelo.

- Advertisement -

Seventh and eighth graders are learning about pathology, how germs form and spread on their cell phones, cardiology and many other topics.

The week long camp is meant to show participants that there are many more options for careers in health care than either a doctor or a nurse.

“I hope these students will realize there’s so much more needed in medicine, and everybody can do something to help the general population become healthier and they realize that no job is too small to help their community,” said NMMC Volunteer Coordinator Jessica Vaughn.

The $50 cost for the camp goes back to the volunteer services division of NMMC.

For more information on other volunteer opportunities, call 662-377-3131.