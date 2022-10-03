Healthy living spotlight: 4-County can help in energy saving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – These days every penny counts. Especially when it comes to heating and cooling your home. Find out how 4-County can help you.

Here’s a healthy living spotlight.

“I’m Ronnie Vernon, marketing specialist for 4-County Electric. A big part of my job is advising members on ways to lower their power bills, especially senior members who may live on a fixed income. 4-County has several programs and tools that can help. We’ve got ways to track your power usage daily or weekly, and even get alerted when those large amounts of electricity are being used. We can come to your home and do an energy audit and show you ways to make improvements to make your house more energy efficient. We also have programs that can help you with those improvements, including on-bill financing. We also have payment options for seniors. Levelized billing is a good way for seniors. That way your bill will not increase more than $25 a month. Give us a call here 4-County.”

