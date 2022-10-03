Healthy living spotlight: Aurora Health and Rehabilitation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s no place like home. But, there may come a time when you need a place that feels like home, with a little extra help.

Here’s a healthy living spotlight with Aurora Health and Rehabilitation.

“At Aurora Health and Rehabilitation, our goal is to provide dignity in life for those we serve. We strive to make our residents feel like guests, not patients. So we offer numerous services and amenities designed to make your loved one’s stay at Aurora as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. Our onsite therapy department provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy. And we have a respiratory therapist on staff, 24/7. We accept several of the most common Medicare replacement plans along with managed Medicaid. Residents can enjoy a variety of daily and weekend activities, such as bingo, dancing, pet therapy, and personal shopping. We provide an onsite beauty shop, plus wifi and cable in every room at no cost. Whether you need short or long-term care, we’re here for you. For more information call 662 327 8021 or visit AuroraHealthRehab.com.”

