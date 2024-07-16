Heat alerts continue with daily rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mid-week temps maintain on the hotter side. A cold front will slowly progress to the SE, bringing rain for the next couple of days. Conditions should be noticeably “cooler” by Thursday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Heat advisory continues until 8PM this evening. Temperatures will slowly drop into the low to middle 70s. A few passing clouds will linger overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Heat advisory goes back into play tomorrow morning at 10AM and will continue until 8PM. High temperatures will be heading towards the middle to upper 90s by the afternoon. There will also be a slow progression of the approaching cold front from the NW. This will pick up the pace for the scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Overnight lows will continue in the low to middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Heavy clouds and heavier chances for rain will keep the highs a little bit cooler, ahead of the day’s passing cold front. Expect a noticeable difference, with high temps only reaching the lower 90s. Scattered showers and storms are likely to continue throughout the day, with possible quarter of an inch to accumulate. Larger rain totals could accumulate in thunderstorms. Overnight lows will maintain in the 70s.