Heat builds Tuesday, rain chance returns Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot air builds in Tuesday, then heat & humidity highlight the rest of the week’s forecast.

TUESDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine and a hotter afternoon w/highs in the upper 90s area-wide. The heat index may go above 100 degrees in Alabama where better moisture exists.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Moisture will likely spread into Mississippi overnight, keeping overnight lows in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: The return of heat and humidity! Expect highs in the mid 90s with heat indices near or above 105°. There will also likely be a few late-day showers, but they will be widely spaced.

THU-SUN: Your typical early July forecast! Expect isolated to widely scattered showers and a few storms each afternoon from 1-7p with highs in the 90s. Heat index values will be near 105° each day, which is relatively common for this time of year.