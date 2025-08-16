Heat Continues, Erin Reaches Cat 5 Strength

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TONIGHT: A quiet night is in store as we look forward to mostly clear skies. Lows will drop to 74.

TOMORROW: A heat advisory is in effect for Sunday as highs are expected to reach into the upper 90s and heat index values reaching and even surpassing 105. Look for isolated showers and storms to begin around 1 pm from the northeast and moving down to the southwest during the afternoon.

HURRICANE ERIN: Hurricane Erin quickly intensified overnight into a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 160mph. Currently it is impacting the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, but the good news is that Erin should track quickly to the north and away from any direct impacts to the United States.