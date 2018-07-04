Hundreds enjoy Independence Day celebration at Old Jacinto Courthouse

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Hot temperatures didn’t keep hundreds from an annual Fourth of July tradition in Alcorn County.

Some came for the food.

“The hot dogs,” said Pacey Suitor.

“Every year we get a corn dog, and we call them bang bang corn dogs,” said Lizzie Mathews.

Others for the political speeches.

Or prizes, that can be taken home.

“For seven years we’ve been trying to win a rabbit and we won two this year,” said Hope Bain.

For nearly forty years, the historical Jacinto Courthouse has served as the backdrop for the July Fourth celebration.

“t’s a family tradition to come here to the Jacinto courthouse every Fourth of July, it’s something everybody always does,” said Austin Wiggington, who served as emcee for the event.

Whatever their reason for braving the heat, locals look forward to the annual gathering, where they can celebrate the nation’s birthday, reflect on unique freedoms and see longtime friends.

“I run a business east of here for 35 years and I see my customers I haven’t saw in awhile,” said Wade Davis.

“This country was founded with the Declaration of Independence and our forefathers who signed off on that and it’s so important that we know how we got our freedom,” said Lisa Ann Koon.

“It’s important to remember that because we have our freedoms, where other places don’t have freedom,” said Emily Dillingham, of Strickland Baptist Church.

Visitors also had the opportunity to tour the well preserved Jacinto Courthouse, which dates back to 1854.

The Jacinto event is the second largest political speaking event in the state, second only to the Neshoba County Fair.